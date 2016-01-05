** EM-focused asset manager Aberdeen down about 5
pct and easily biggest loser on Stoxx 600 financials index
** Barclays says firm worse off than UK peers under its
coverage due to risks beyond unsteady sentiment on emerging
markets
** Barclays downgrades stock to "underweight" from "equal
weight" and cuts PT to 250p from 350p (analysts' median PT
311p), citing negative earnings momentum & outflow risks
** Stock has seen 6 downgrades last year and only one
upgrade, hinting at the mounting negative sentiment on it
** EM/China/Brazil/Asia ex-Japan focused-funds struggling at
multi-year lows, suffering from hefty redemptions & outflows as
risk appetites fall steeply & China slowdown - which has
worsened commodities rout - mean investors want their money back
** Brokerage says identified roughly 191 bln stg or 2/3 of
Aberdeen's stock of AUM as concentrated in areas of significant
outflows in 2015 & says 2016 sentiment still appearing negative
** Aberdeen down 33 pct in 2015 vs 16 pct drop in avg UK
asset manager's in Barclays' coverage
** Nearly 40 pct of a full day's avg daily volume traded
through in first 1 hr following opening bell
