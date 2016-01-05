BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Indraprastha Gas Ltd rises over 11.2 percent to a record high of 577.30 rupees
** Supreme Court upheld a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi to curb air pollution
** Supreme Court asks oil ministry to set up 104 new CNG pumps in the National Capital Region (NCR) - media reports
** Investors expect company to benefit from the expected switch to CNG cars
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade