Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan 6: Ronshine China (China) - $267m SEHK IPO. ICBCI

** Jan 8: Virscend Education (China) - $283m SEHK IPO. Macquarie

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Mar: L&T Infotech (India) - $300 mln IPO; Barclays, Citi, Kotak, SBI Capital

** BOC Aviation names BOC International and Goldman Sachs as joint sponsors for its proposed HK IPO, according to sources close to the plans

** Japanese railway company JR Kyushu is likely to appoint advisers for its bumper $5 bln IPO by the middle of Jan

** Hanwha Techwin sells $235 mln KAI block (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)