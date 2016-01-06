BRIEF-ABC Multiactive updates on rights issue of 60.2 million shares
* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares
Jan 6 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit Minsheng Securities receives securities regulator's measures due to lack of corporate governance
* Says regulator's measures would not have significant adverse impact to the company
