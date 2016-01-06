** Petronet LNG gains as much as 4.7 pct to mark its all-time high at 271.9 rupees

** Citi raises target price to 303 rupees from 261 rupees and volume forecasts to a 16 pct 4-yr CAGR vs 15 pct earlier

** PLNG renegotiated deal with RasGas to buy LNG at $6-7/mmBtu, almost half the original price, in Dec.

** The renegotiated RasGas contract augurs well for PLNG given the 1 MMTPA increase in volumes, waiver of the top liability, and reduction in the contractual LNG price - Citi (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)