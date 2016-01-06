** Petronet LNG gains as much as 4.7 pct to mark
its all-time high at 271.9 rupees
** Citi raises target price to 303 rupees from 261 rupees
and volume forecasts to a 16 pct 4-yr CAGR vs 15 pct earlier
** PLNG renegotiated deal with RasGas to buy LNG at
$6-7/mmBtu, almost half the original price, in Dec.
** The renegotiated RasGas contract augurs well for PLNG
given the 1 MMTPA increase in volumes, waiver of the top
liability, and reduction in the contractual LNG price - Citi
(RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)