** MSCI Asia ex-Japan can deliver positive returns in 2016 after 11.3 pct fall in the previous year, Credit Suisse says citing foreign investor capitulation, a factor commonly seen at market bottoms

** MSCI AxJ is down 3.9 pct in 2016, so far, after China halted trading on Monday post 7 pct slump

** Emerging Asia ex-China and Japan have seen foreign sales of $30 bln over the last eight months - Credit Suisse

** Foreigners are now net sellers of Emerging Asia ex-China ex-Malaysia in seven of the last eight months

** Net foreign selling at 0.3 pct of market capitalisation on a rolling 12-months basis

** "On this measure, we have only seen foreign investor capitulation on four occasions-2003, 2008, 2011 and currently," Credit Suisse's analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** Broker adds highest capitulation is in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia

** Also valuations are increasingly becoming compelling

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B has dropped to 1.4x lowest in nearly 6 years - DataStream (bit.ly/1U7JvAn)

** P/B only lower during 1998 and 2008, 2001 global recession and the 2003 SARS episode

** Analysts add a lot of bad news has already been discounted but the benefits from low energy prices have not been fully reflected (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)