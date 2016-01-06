BRIEF-ABC Multiactive updates on rights issue of 60.2 million shares
* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares
Jan 6 Shanghai Tianchen Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up investment unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sz1VaI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5523 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares
ATHENS, May 17 Thousands of Greeks walked off their jobs on Wednesday and marched through central Athens in an angry protest against continued austerity measures being demanded by international lenders in exchange for disbursing bailout funds.