** British defence company BAE Systems up 0.7 pct
an one of top gainers on FTSE 100 after RBC says tide is
turning after better-than-expected FY2016 budget for U.S.
defence spending
** Brokerage moves stock to top pick in its European
aerospace and defense sector & hikes PT to 630p from 570p, lifts
to outperform
** 13 of 22 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 6
"hold" and 3 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 550p
** RBC notes US BAE's largest end market (c.40 pct of sales)
and its portfolio "well placed to benefit in both shorter cycle
and later cycle areas" of U.S. defence spending
** Co warned in Nov that it would see no growth in 2015
earnings after cutting the rate of Typhoon aircraft production
** But growing global political tensions starting to push up
defence spending
** As of Tuesday's close, stock has risen about 6 pct y/y
but still trades at a 21 pct discount to its StarMine intrinsic
value estimate
