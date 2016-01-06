** British bookmaker Ladbrokes, fresh off from
winning shareholder approval for its merger with rival Gala
Coral, up 1.1 pct in decent volume after broker Numis raises
stock to "buy" from "hold"
** Numis says merger successfully executed, investor
concerns over balance sheet will ebb and Ladbrokes will soar
** 8 of 17 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7
"hold" and 3 "sell" or lower, according to Thomson Reuters data
** LAD's trades about of a full day's avg volume in early
and is up about 11 pct y/y
** Ladbrokes agreed to the 2.3 bln stg ($3.5 bln) all-share
merger in July to give it the clout to make a bigger splash
online and catch up with rivals
** Gambling sector as a whole in the midst of consolidating
as firms respond to higher taxes and tighter regulation
