Jan 6 Suzlon Energy Ltd

* Approved allotment of about 11.7 million equity shares pursuant to conversion of bonds at conversion price of 15.46 rupees per share

* Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of bonds forming part of usd 546,916,000 step-up convertible bonds due July 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/1OM8dnH) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)