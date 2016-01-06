BRIEF-China Agri-Products Exchange enters into a termination agreement
* Entered into a termination agreement with vendors to terminate sale and purchase agreement
Jan 6 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise about 49.4 percent y/y at about 4.8 billion yuan ($732.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Oano4l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5527 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Entered into a termination agreement with vendors to terminate sale and purchase agreement
PARIS, May 17 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's new government comprises a mix of socialist and conservative officials, with an equal balance between men and women as well as people from civil society.