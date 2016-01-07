BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of ncds worth up to inr 1.50 billion by way of private placement Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ruGz5p) Further company coverage:
