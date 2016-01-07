BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of ncds worth up to inr 1.50 billion by way of private placement Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ruGz5p) Further company coverage:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Jan 6: Ronshine China (China) - $267m SEHK IPO. ICBCI
** Jan 8: Virscend Education (China) - $283m SEHK IPO. Macquarie
** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank
** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities
** Mar: L&T Infotech (India) - $300 mln IPO; Barclays, Citi, Kotak, SBI Capital
** Sany Heavy raises $683 mln through convertible bonds
** Industrial Securities raises $1.86 bln from rights issue
** Perfect World to relist in Shenzhen with acquisition
** Goodbaby China intends to start pre-marketing its $250 mln-$300 mln Hong Kong IPO next week (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
