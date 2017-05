MUMBAI Jan 7 ** India's volatility index VIX rises to highest level in since Dec 15

** The fear gauge rises as much as 8.23 pct in less than one hour of trading

** The index is a measure of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term

** Indian stocks fall to lowest since Dec. 14

** Asian stocks fell to a three-month low on Thursday after China opted to keep guiding the yuan sharply lower (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)