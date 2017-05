MUMBAI Jan 7 ** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.41 pct

** Falls to lowest level since Oct 9

** Stock has fallen for four straight sessions; down 10 pct since start of Jan

** China market crash weighs on stock; investors worried slowdown in China may hit Jaguar sales

** Tata Motors generates about 29 pct revenue from China