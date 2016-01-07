(Refiles with additional link, bullet point)

Jan 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 contract sales at 154.1 billion yuan ($23.38 billion), up 12.8 percent y/y

* Says wins land auctions for a combined 13.1 billion yuan

