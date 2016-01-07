BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
Jan 7 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says wins bid for a residential site for 3.4 billion yuan ($515.85 million) in Hangzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kO2srw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5911 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago