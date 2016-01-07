Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
** Marks & Spencer (M&S) only FTSE 100 member in positive territory, up 1.5 pct after CEO Marc Bolland decides to step down and British retailer reports another set of poor Christmas trading results
** M&S most actively traded stock on FTSE and poised to trade full 1-mth daily avg volume in first hour
** Co says Bolland informed board he would go in April, names current head of its non-food business, Steve Rowe as successor
** Broker Shore Capital says decides to stick with "buy" rating despite tough conditions, citing good self-control on business & attractive dividend yield (about 4%); says Rowe can bring considerable energy to the M&S table
** Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, says signs of life in international business and new CEO's general merchandise background "surely a statement of intent in trying to revitalise that ailing part of the empire"
** M&S general merchandise like-for-like Q3 sales, including key Christmas trading period, fall 5.8 pct
** Rival Next said earlier this week that unusually warm weather deterred people from buying warm clothing; M&S mirrors those comments (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 Royal Mail's annual profit fell by less than expected as tighter cost controls and growth in its European delivery and UK parcel businesses helped offset a continued decline in letters.