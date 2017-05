** Cairn India falls as much as 8.3 pct

** Biggest single day percentage loss since Aug 24 market crash, hits lowest level since Dec. 21

** Stock biggest percentage loser on the NSE index

** Oil prices tumbled over 5 percent to levels not seen since the early 2000s on Thursday

** China let the yuan slip on Thursday, sending regional currencies and stock markets tumbling

** Indian stocks fall over 2 pct, hit lowest in over 3 weeks

** Among other oil explorers, Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 5 pct while Reliance Industries is down 1.9 pct (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)