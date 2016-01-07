UPDATE 1-Alibaba reveals $6 bln share buyback as misses EPS forecast
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
(Refiles to add bullet point)
Jan 7 ZTE Corp
* Says signs agreement to set up research centre in Guangzhou city
* Says plans to invest at least 5.6 billion yuan ($849.63 million) in research projects focusing on 5G technology, cloud computing, big data and new energy
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z7uFal
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5911 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
* Raises a combined $14.5 million of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: