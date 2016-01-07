(Refiles to add bullet point)

Jan 7 ZTE Corp

* Says signs agreement to set up research centre in Guangzhou city

* Says plans to invest at least 5.6 billion yuan ($849.63 million) in research projects focusing on 5G technology, cloud computing, big data and new energy

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z7uFal

