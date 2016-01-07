UPDATE 1-Alibaba reveals $6 bln share buyback as misses EPS forecast
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
Jan 7 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd
* Says to invest 180 million yuan ($27.32 million) in Qufenqi's technology firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pgpob9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5889 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
* Raises a combined $14.5 million of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: