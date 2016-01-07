Jan 7 Guangdong Yihua Timber Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire HTL International for about S$399.8 million ($278.65 million) via cash

* Says HTL to delist from Singapore after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PLCsIh

