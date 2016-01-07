BRIEF-Recro Pharma presents Phase III bunionectomy clinical data for IV meloxicam
* Recro Pharma presents Phase III bunionectomy clinical data for IV meloxicam at the American Pain Society 36th annual scientific meeting
Jan 7 Zhejiang DiAn Diagnostics Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from January 8 pending announcement related to acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TGPoQN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Recro Pharma presents Phase III bunionectomy clinical data for IV meloxicam at the American Pain Society 36th annual scientific meeting
* MediWound announces changes to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: