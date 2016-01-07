BANGALORE, January 07The following are the daily Cotton
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association.
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs).
PRODUCTS CURRENT
RAW COTTON(STAPLE)----------------------
ICS-101(B22mm) 32500
ICS-201(B22mm) 33000
ICS-102(B22mm) 24000
ICS-103(23mm) 26600
ICS-104(24mm) 30600
ICS-202(26mm) 33100
ICS-105(26mm) 29200
ICS-105CS(26mm) 30500
ICS-105(27mm) 33900
ICS-105CS(27mm) 30100
ICS-105MMA(27) 31700
ICS-105PHR(28) 34300
ICS-105(28mm) 32900
ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33300
ICS-105(29mm) 33400
ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33600
ICS-105(30mm) 33600
ICS-105(31mm) 34000
ICS-106(32mm) 35600
ICS-107(34mm) 49200