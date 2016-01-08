Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan 8: Virscend Education (China) - $283m SEHK IPO. Macquarie

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Mar: L&T Infotech (India) - $300 mln IPO; Barclays, Citi, Kotak, SBI Capital

** CCCC Dredging (IPO-CCCD.HK) re-files for Hong Kong IPO

** Jabez PE Fund sells $96 mln Hyundai Securities block

** Philippines-based Metro Pacific Investments has hired CLSA and UBS to manage the $200 mln-$300 mln IPO of its hospital unit, Metro Pacific Hospitals

** Japanese REIT company LaSalle Logiport REIT is planning to raise $927 mln from an IPO of new investment units, according to deal termsheet (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)