BRIEF-Pan India corp says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
* Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pO1DS8) Further company coverage:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Jan 8: Virscend Education (China) - $283m SEHK IPO. Macquarie
** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank
** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities
** Mar: L&T Infotech (India) - $300 mln IPO; Barclays, Citi, Kotak, SBI Capital
** CCCC Dredging (IPO-CCCD.HK) re-files for Hong Kong IPO
** Jabez PE Fund sells $96 mln Hyundai Securities block
** Philippines-based Metro Pacific Investments has hired CLSA and UBS to manage the $200 mln-$300 mln IPO of its hospital unit, Metro Pacific Hospitals
** Japanese REIT company LaSalle Logiport REIT is planning to raise $927 mln from an IPO of new investment units, according to deal termsheet (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net loss 60.4 million rupees versus loss 25 million rupees year ago