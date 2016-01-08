** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B has once again dropped to 1.29x - Credit Suisse

** P/B lowest in nearly 6 years - DataStream (bit.ly/1U7JvAn)

** P/B only lower during 1998 and 2008, 2001 global recession and the 2003 SARS episode

** While both Korea's and MSCI China's P/Bs are below 2008-09 lows, Credit Suisse prefers Korea as its ROE is higher

** Other markets whose P/B is within 20 pct of 2008-09 lows are MSCI Singapore, Malaysia and MSCI Hong Kong but of the three only MSCI Hong Kong's ROE is higher

** "India's current P/B of 3.09x is more than 50% above its 2008-09 lows and with lower ROE," analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** FII capitulation also adds to hope Asia Ex-Japan will deliver positive returns in 2016

** Emerging Asia ex-China and Japan have seen foreign sales of $30 bln over the last eight months - Credit Suisse

** MSCI AxJ is down 6 pct in 2016, so far, after China halted stock trading for 2nd day in 4 on Thursday; CNY fix roiled markets

** China stocks up on Friday after circuit breaker axed, yuan fixed higher