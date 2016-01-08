BRIEF-Pan India corp says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
* Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pO1DS8) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 8 ** Shares in Gati rise 5 pct, VRL Logistics rise 3.9 pct, AllCargo rise 2 pct on hopes of Goods And Services Tax (GST) going through
** Government on Thursday said it had accepted the demands set by the main opposition Congress party to back the reform
** Gati is the top gainer among BSE large cap stocks
** GST seeks to replace a slew of federal and state levies
** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pO1DS8) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 60.4 million rupees versus loss 25 million rupees year ago