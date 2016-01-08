MUMBAI Jan 8 ** Shares in Gati rise 5 pct, VRL Logistics rise 3.9 pct, AllCargo rise 2 pct on hopes of Goods And Services Tax (GST) going through

** Government on Thursday said it had accepted the demands set by the main opposition Congress party to back the reform

** Gati is the top gainer among BSE large cap stocks

** GST seeks to replace a slew of federal and state levies

** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts