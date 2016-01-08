** Reliance Industries gains 1.2 pct while Larsen
& Toubro is down 0.1 pct
** CLSA's strategist Christopher Wood replaces Larsen &
Toubro with Reliance in his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio
** Start of projects worth $30 bln across segments will make
2016 the biggest year in Reliance's history - CLSA
** "We find excessive pessimism on telecom; commercial
launch of 4G in mid-2016 will be a key positive trigger,"
analyst Vikash Kumar Jain wrote in a Jan.5 note
** CLSA maintains high conviction buy on Reliance saying its
operating profit should rise by 50 pct in two years driven by
downstream expansion
