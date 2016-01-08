** Reliance Industries gains 1.2 pct while Larsen & Toubro is down 0.1 pct

** CLSA's strategist Christopher Wood replaces Larsen & Toubro with Reliance in his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio

** Start of projects worth $30 bln across segments will make 2016 the biggest year in Reliance's history - CLSA

** "We find excessive pessimism on telecom; commercial launch of 4G in mid-2016 will be a key positive trigger," analyst Vikash Kumar Jain wrote in a Jan.5 note

** CLSA maintains high conviction buy on Reliance saying its operating profit should rise by 50 pct in two years driven by downstream expansion (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)