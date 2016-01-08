(To highlight the company name with upper case, no change in text)

Jan 8 Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire U.S. medical research firm Avioq Inc for about 430 million yuan ($65.29 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jy0gjw

