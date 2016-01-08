BRIEF-Tata Elxsi says CFO K Ramaseshan resigns
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
** IT services provider MphasiS shares up 1.2 pct after earlier rising as much as 9 pct
** Heads towards its biggest single-day gain since Oct.29
** Japanese firm NEC Corp in initial talks to buy co: CNBC TV18
** Investment bank UBS approaching other buyers for MphasiS deal; HP looking to exit MphasiS: CNBC TV18
** HP owned 60.48 pct in MphasiS as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data
** A spokeswoman for MphasiS could not immediately be reached
** NEC's shares were up 2.5 pct (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share