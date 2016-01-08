** IT services provider MphasiS shares up 1.2 pct after earlier rising as much as 9 pct

** Heads towards its biggest single-day gain since Oct.29

** Japanese firm NEC Corp in initial talks to buy co: CNBC TV18

** Investment bank UBS approaching other buyers for MphasiS deal; HP looking to exit MphasiS: CNBC TV18

** HP owned 60.48 pct in MphasiS as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data

** A spokeswoman for MphasiS could not immediately be reached

** NEC's shares were up 2.5 pct