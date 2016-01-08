BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder Xu Yusuo investigated by China securities regulator for possible violations of securities law
* Says company is operating normally
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: