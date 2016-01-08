** Indian's NSE index ; benchmark BSE index on track to lose about 4.8 pct each for the week

** Worst weekly performance since week ended Nov 18, 2011

** BSE hit its lowest level in over one-and-a-half years on Thursday after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan

** Wild swings in China's stock market this week have impacted Indian stocks in-line with global equity and currency markets

** Relative Strength Index of the NSE currently at 36 with upward bias, a reading below 30 indicates market is oversold

** Indian stocks trading higher on Friday at 0600 GMT with small gains as investors bought beaten down stocks