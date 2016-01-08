BRIEF-Tata Elxsi says CFO K Ramaseshan resigns
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
** Indian's NSE index ; benchmark BSE index on track to lose about 4.8 pct each for the week
** Worst weekly performance since week ended Nov 18, 2011
** BSE hit its lowest level in over one-and-a-half years on Thursday after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan
** Wild swings in China's stock market this week have impacted Indian stocks in-line with global equity and currency markets
** Relative Strength Index of the NSE currently at 36 with upward bias, a reading below 30 indicates market is oversold
** Indian stocks trading higher on Friday at 0600 GMT with small gains as investors bought beaten down stocks (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share