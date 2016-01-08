BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
Jan 8 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says board approves issue of bonds worth up to 1.5 billion yuan ($227.66 million) on Beijing Financial Assets Exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UBjXYc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
* Qiu Yizhou was appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: