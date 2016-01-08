BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
Jan 8 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 preliminary net profit at 426.2 million yuan ($64.70 million), down 16.1 percent y/y
