BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
Jan 8 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.16 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MWP2zV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Qiu Yizhou was appointed as executive director