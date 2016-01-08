BRIEF-Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
Jan 8 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost two investment units' capital by a combined 13.5 billion yuan ($2.05 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mHqs1j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.