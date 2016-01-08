BRIEF-Digital China Information Service to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 23
May 15 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd :
Jan 8 Everyday Network Co Ltd
* Says it and partners sign agreement to set up micro-credit firm with registered capital of 350 million yuan ($53.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O8jpHC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5878 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment fund subsidiary in Xiamen