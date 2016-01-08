** BAE Systems up 2.6 pct and hits 8-mth high & one
of top gainers on FTSE 100
** Popular Telegraph investor column Questor argues stock as
more value than in current price. See: bit.ly/1ORcN46
** RBC earlier this week notes that the U.S. is BAE's
largest end market (c.40 pct of sales) & co's portfolio "well
placed to benefit in both shorter cycle and later cycle areas"
of U.S. defence spending
** Co removes some uncertainty in Nov after cutting rate of
production for Typhoon aircraft, effectively giving it more time
to find buyers
** Mounting global political tensions also seen boosting
defence spending
** Analysts largely positive on BAE: 13 "buy" or higher
rating vs 3 "sell" or lower recommendations, according to
Thomson Reuters data
** Eikon peer comparison: reut.rs/1IU6BWA
