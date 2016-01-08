** BAE Systems up 2.6 pct and hits 8-mth high & one of top gainers on FTSE 100

** Popular Telegraph investor column Questor argues stock as more value than in current price. See: bit.ly/1ORcN46

** RBC earlier this week notes that the U.S. is BAE's largest end market (c.40 pct of sales) & co's portfolio "well placed to benefit in both shorter cycle and later cycle areas" of U.S. defence spending

** Co removes some uncertainty in Nov after cutting rate of production for Typhoon aircraft, effectively giving it more time to find buyers

** Mounting global political tensions also seen boosting defence spending

** Analysts largely positive on BAE: 13 "buy" or higher rating vs 3 "sell" or lower recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters data

