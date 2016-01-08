BRIEF-Wangsu Science & Technology unit to use 10 mln yuan to set up investment fund subsidiary in Xiamen
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment fund subsidiary in Xiamen
Jan 8 Julong Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall 0-30 percent y/y to 258.7-369.6 million yuan ($39.26-$56.08 million)
