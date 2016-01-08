BRIEF-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment to invest in medical fund
May 15 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd
Jan 8 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit with registered capital of 600 million yuan ($91.05 million)
* Says plans to sell Shenzhen biotech firm for 235 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZRwryt; bit.ly/1ZeAqbB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
