Jan 8 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up unit with registered capital of 600 million yuan ($91.05 million)

* Says plans to sell Shenzhen biotech firm for 235 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZRwryt; bit.ly/1ZeAqbB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)