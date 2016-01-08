BRIEF-Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
Jan 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement with BOE Technology to invest about 2.1 billion yuan ($318.66 million) in digital display project
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.