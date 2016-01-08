BRIEF-Faurecia to develop and manufacture fuell cell tanks with Stelia Aerospace Composite
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
Jan 8 Chengshang Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Jan 11 pending regulatory review of its asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mKo8Gh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T