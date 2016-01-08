BRIEF-Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
Jan 8 Crrc Corp Ltd
* Says wins bid for 2.0 billion shares in China United Insurance Holding Corp for 4.46 billion yuan ($676.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZRxLSf
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.