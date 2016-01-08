BRIEF-Faurecia to develop and manufacture fuell cell tanks with Stelia Aerospace Composite
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
Jan 8 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan ($212.44 million) in Yogurt Holding (Cayman) Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OTPHU0
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T