BRIEF-Faurecia to develop and manufacture fuell cell tanks with Stelia Aerospace Composite
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
Jan 8 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire assets for a combined 5.9 billion yuan ($895.36 million) via share issue
* Says plans to raise 2.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n7ymkr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T