Jan 8 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire assets for a combined 5.9 billion yuan ($895.36 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise 2.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

