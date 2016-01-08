Jan 8 Joyoung Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($151.75 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n7zowY; bit.ly/1JyCnsf

($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi)