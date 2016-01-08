Jan 8 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stakes in two firms for a combined 481 million yuan ($72.99 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 480 million yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZeQ3Qn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5901 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)