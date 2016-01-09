BRIEF-JSW Steel approves raising long term funds in international market up to $1 bln
* Says approved raising of long term funds in international market upto $1 billion
NEW DELHI Jan 9 -- Source link: (bit.ly/1VS9ZmF)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
