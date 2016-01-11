Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Mar: L&T Infotech IPO-LRTI.BO (India) - $300 mln IPO; Barclays, Citi, Kotak, SBI Capital

** Giant Interactive files for backdoor listing

** Japan Railway Construction Transport and Technology Agency mandates Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura and JP Morgan as joint global coordinators for the proposed IPO of JR Kyushu

** India's IDBI Bank hires Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, IDBI Capital and SBI Capital to manage its $568 mln qualified institutional placement (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)