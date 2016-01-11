BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Sintex Industries falls as much as 7 pct
** Marks its lowest intraday level since Sept.10, 2015
** FY16 revenue growth guidance lowered to 15 pct from 20 pct earlier - analysts
** Guidance lowered on Euro depreciation, fall in commodities and lower demand from auto companies
** Q3 consolidated profit rose 11 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.